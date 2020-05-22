Electric scooters could soon be legal to help social distancing in London

Ever been walking down a street in London and been suddenly overtaken by someone speeding along the pavement on an electric scooter? I know I have.

So it may come as a surprise that under current UK legislation it’s illegal to ride them on roads or pavements, despite them being widely available to purchase in shops and online.

Back in a land before time and Covid-19 (February), we wrote about the loose possibility of this coming under review in 2020. The Times had reported the government's enthusiasm to trial e-scooters on roads and in bike lanes (not pavements, fyi), with a view to encouraging greener transport methods.

Now, it's looking that this could become a reality even sooner. Earlier this month, the government announced electric scooters could be legalised on UK roads in June to encourage socially–distanced travel alternatives to its public buses and tubes. Initially a trial, it'll likely be limited to rental scooters to guarantee that all riders are insured.

European cities like Munich and Stockholm have already welcomed battery-powered scoots with open arms, but unfortunately not without casualties (largely thanks to intoxicated riders heading home from the bar), including some tragic fatalities. Yikes!

So watch this space: you could be getting merked by far more commuters on two wheels in the not-so-distant future!



