Eminem is coming to London this summer

20 years on from 'The Slim Shady EP', Em has been on big, bombastic, president-baiting form lately, as witnessed on recent album 'Revival'. Love him or hate him, there's not many people who can draw 82,000 rap fans a night to shutdown the home of rugby.He previously sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium in 2014, so get ready to score tickets when they go on sale onAnd here's Em (plus Ed) on recent single, 'River'.