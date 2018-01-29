Eminem is coming to London this summer

It's just been announced that rap god Eminem will be playing a huge London gig this year. He's bringing his Revival tour to town for two nights – Saturday July 14th and Sunday July 15th – at Twickenham Stadium.





He previously sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium in 2014, so get ready to Friday Feb 2 at 9am.



20 years on from 'The Slim Shady EP', Em has been on big, bombastic, president-baiting form lately, as witnessed on recent album 'Revival'. Love him or hate him, there's not many people who can draw 82,000 rap fans a night to shutdown the home of rugby.

And here's Em (plus Ed) on recent single, 'River'.


