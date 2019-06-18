Enjoy half-price dining and free cocktails with the Gin Supper Club Box

What could be better than sipping an ice-cold gin on a hot summer’s evening beside the Mediterranean Sea? Not a lot to be honest, but unless your honey pot seriously overfloweth, you’re going to have to make that perfect scene work right here in the city. How? Lucky for you, we have just the ticket.

Thanks to Med Transfers by Gin Mare, we've bagged (or boxed) an irresistible deal that’ll bring you all the fun of the Med sun without leaving London. And what’s more, we'll even save you money, as our new Gin Supper Club Box contains 50 percent off food at eight of our favourite Med-inspired spots across the capital.

Throughout June and July, Gin Mare is encouraging people to take a gastronomic tour of their home turf to unearth the best Mediterranean food and experiences. And you can start exploring as soon as you open the box, because inside you’ll find mouthwatering descriptions of what each place provides. So if you fancy a spot of tapas, head to Stokey’s Escocesa or one of two south London branches of Boqueria. Prefer a few seafood small plates? The trendy HIX by Mark Hix has got you covered. Alternatively, munch on mini pizzas while gazing out over the Thames at Art Yard on the South Bank.

Whatever you’re craving, you can find it in our Gin Supper Club Box. Plus, as well as the discount on food, both diners will receive a free cocktail at each restaurant that has not only been specially paired with the cuisine, but is made with Gin Mare’s own exotic gin. This is crafted in a thirteenth-century chapel in a fishing village between the Costa Brava and the Costa Dorada, where they utilise four key local ingredients: Spanish olives, Italian basil, Greek rosemary and Turkish thyme. You can find it in restaurants and bars across the city, and at Tesco.

A night out for two doesn't get much more incredible than this. For a Med-filled summer, the Gin Supper Club Box has you covered. All you have to do now is think about all those amazing Med-inspired outfits you’ll be needing.

Buy your Gin Supper Club Box now.