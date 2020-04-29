Erykah Badu is leading a guided meditation on NTS Radio this weekend

A whole range of musical moments have come out of lockdown. They’ve ranged from the brilliant (hello, Boiler Room’s Streaming from Isolation) to the bizarre (we’re still trying to erase Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ singalong from our memory, too), but the latest offering from east London radio station NTS is one of the best and most innovative programmes we’ve seen.

The online station has put together Remote Utopias, a 24-hour festival-style takeover of its airwaves on Saturday May 2. There are some big-name acts on the bill, although they won’t all be doing what you might expect. Groundbreaking R&B icon Erykah Badu is taking part by leading listeners through a guided meditation, grime star Jme will be presenting a radio show full of his favourite videogame music and London four-piece Black Midi have recorded a radio play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NTS Radio (@nts_radio) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

The radio fest will take place across two live channels, with musicians, DJs, artists and filmmakers from across the globe dishing out exclusive premieres and live audio and video streams. It will also be fundraising for The Global FoodBanking Network by encouraging listeners to donate.

Other names on the bill include psych-rock outfit Tame Impala, Skrillex, actor Jonah Hill, singers Weyes Blood and Jorja Smith, Four Tet and Duckwrth. If that’s not enough, there’ll also be happenings and performances by photographers and other creatives such as Kahlil Joseph and Wolfgang Tillmans. And the brilliant Miss Jason will be guiding us around Remote Utopia’s virtual ‘backstage’.

Tune in to NTS Radio from Saturday May 2 at 9am to Sunday May 3 at 9am to experience the full 24-hour fest.

