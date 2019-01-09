Eurostar is selling tickets to Paris for only £29

If the January blues have got you down and you’re already dreaming of your next break, you’re in luck! Over 105,000 discounted tickets are up for grabs in Eurostar’s January sale. It might not be a trip to the tropics, but the sale (which runs until January 21) lets you purchase one-way tickets to Paris, Brussels and other French cities for prices starting at £29. So you can start planning your journey across the Channel without having to empty out your piggy bank.

The sale has limited availability and there is a minimum of two travellers per purchase, so if you fancy the journey, make sure you find a special someone to bring along. The sale includes journeys up until April 17, so why not hit it up the waffle capital of Europe or take a romantic weekend away in the city of love?

And don’t forget to check out Time Out Paris and the best things to do in Brussels for all the crucial info you’ll need to make the most of your trip.

