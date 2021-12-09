Everything you need to know about the Tube strike this weekend

There are certain things that Londoners dread hearing, you know, like: ‘That pint will be £9, cheers mate’, ‘your rent’s going up again’ and ‘There’s a tube strike on this weekend.’

Well, brace yourselves, because that’s what’s on the cards this weekend (the tube strike, obviously – your rent and how much you spend on pints is your business).

The night tube service has only been back in action since November 27, after a long pandemic-related hiatus. But this weekend there are plans for strikes from 7pm on Friday December 10 and Saturday December 11 which will disrupt the stripped-back night tube service, which is currently only operating on the Victoria and Central lines.

As well as this weekend, there are more night tube strikes planned for the following weekend (Friday December 17 and Saturday December 18). There’s also a 24-hour strike planned on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines from 4:30am on 18th December.

But hey, at least everything else is going really well at the moment, eh?

Find out the latest information on the planned strike action on TfL’s website

