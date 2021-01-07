LondonChange city
Nightingale Hospital London Excel Centre
Photograph: Vudi Xhymshiti / Shutterstock.com

ExCel London is becoming a ‘vaccination mega-centre’

The aim is to get thousands of people dosed up every day

By Joe Mackertich
You know that place where Comic Con happens? It’s about to become the most important building in London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that ExCel London in Custom House, east London, will be one of seven huge sites across England being dubbed ‘vaccination mega-centres’. Scheduled to begin operating next week, the centre is currently being used as the NHS Nightingale Hospital. The hospital will be split, with half the facilities focused on delivering the vaccine.

Other venues being used for the same purpose include the Epsom racecourse in Surrey, The Etihad Tennis Centre in Manchester and Millennium Point in Birmingham. It has not yet been confirmed whether pharmacists will be deployed to help out at the mass vaccination centres, or whether vulnerable people will be encouraged to avoid the sites. The prime minister did confirm that they will be run by a mixture of NHS workers and volunteers.

Other London names keen to get involved are Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and G-A-Y, all of which have offered their premises to support the vaccination programme. We’ll see you in the socially distanced crowd. 

Read more about how London’s nightclubs could soon become vaccination centres

In pictures: this photographer has captured London’s empty music venues

