Exclusive: Movies on the River is returning to the Thames in June!

London’s most unique outdoor cinema series, Movies on the River – brought to you by none other than Time Out! – is returning this June for an amazing third summer of films screened on the top deck of a boat on the Thames.

Where else can you enjoy a movie after a sunset cruise down the Thames with a drink in hand?

London’s only floating cinema on the Thames will set sail from Tower Pier near Tower Bridge for five nights a week Every Tuesday to Saturday from June until August. Each evening, film-goers will enjoy a sunset cruise right through the heart of the city, before the boat docks up in a scene-stealing spot in the middle of the river for an outdoor screening like no other on its open-air top deck.

The films at Movies on the River in 2019 include recent hits like ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘The Favourite’, as well as classics like ‘Grease’ ‘Notting Hill’, ’Top Gun’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’.

Tickets have only just gone on sale, but hurry up and grab them now: the top deck of our boat, with its inflatable movie screen, silent-disco-style headphones and snug blankets, is pretty cosy. There’s only room for an intimate crowd each evening and, yes, we don’t want you to miss your boat…

There’s a bar on board so everyone can grab a drink and a snack before or during the film, and the boat will return you to dry land just in time to get the tube home. All aboard now!

Movies on the River runs five nights a week, Tuesday to Saturday, from Tuesday June 4 until August. Tickets start at £29. Go to www.timeout.com/movieboat for the full line-up and to buy tickets now.