Exclusive: this summer’s full Film4 Summer Screen line-up at Somerset House

Somerset House wasn’t designed for watching movies – cineastes being pretty thin on the ground back in 1776 – but it’s a pretty darn fabulous place to do it all the same. This August, the old place opens its doors to the Film4 Summer Screen series again – and we have the skinny on the full line-up. The programme is unified by the theme of dreamscapes (hello, ‘Inception’ and ‘Blue Velvet’), so If you fancy a dreamy change from your local cinema, pack a cushion or two and head for the Strand.

The Wife – UK premiere, Aug 9

Inception, Aug 10

Labyrinth + The Wizard of Oz, Aug 11

Rebecca, Aug 12

Being John Malkovich, Aug 13

20 Feet from Stardom, Aug 14

Carol, Aug 15

Blue Velvet, Aug 16

La Belle et la Bête + Bride of Frankenstein, Aug 17

Total Recall + A Nightmare on Elm Street, Aug 18

Sleeping Beauty, Aug 19

Call Me by Your Name, Aug 20

Selma, Aug 21

American Animals ­– UK premiere, Aug 22

Tickets are £19.75 or £22.75 for double bills and they sell out fast, so don’t hang about. Head to the Somerset House website to book from Fri May 18.

Looking for more movies to enjoy in London’s great outdoors? Check out Time Out’s Movies on the River line-up.