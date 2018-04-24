Expand your horizons at the Lexi Film School

There’s more to great cinema than Hollywood glitz and European gloom – and white dudes with megaphones aren’t the only heroes in the story of film. This spring, the Lexi Cinema in Kensal Rise are hosting a series of screenings designed to inform, entertain and spark debate, showing established classics like ‘Citizen Kane’ alongside less well-known but just as worthy titles like Senegalese drama ‘Black Girl’, heart-stopping Hong Kong romance ‘In the Mood For Love’ and Lynne Ramsay’s fierce Glaswegian coming-of-age story ’Ratcatcher’.

Many of these films address ideas that are still relevant in today’s world, including issues of race, gender, immigration and the abuse of power. To help explore those themes, each film will be introduced by a noted London-based film writer or expert, including the BBC’s Danny Leigh, who’ll discuss ‘Citizen Kane’, and The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, who’ll introduce cracking New York crime flick ‘Mikey and Nicky’.

Kicking off on April 30, The Lexi Film School consists of an initial run of seven screenings on Monday evenings at 6.30pm, with more planned for later in the summer. Tickets are £8 per film, or you can snap up a pass for all the screenings for £35. Find more details here.