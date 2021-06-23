Supreme advice for taking your soirees to the next damn level

Are your hosting skills a bit rusty? Understandable. We asked four legendary London supper clubbers to share their tips on how to ace it the next time you invite some buddies round to dine.

Let your guests help themselves

‘When having friends over for dinner, I stick to one golden rule: rather than serving up individual plates, put dishes on the table, sharing-style. It saves on decoration, because a colourful salad or a joint of slow-roasted meat, ready to be pulled from the bone, makes for the ultimate centrepiece.’

Elena Silcock, founder of You Bring The Wine

Don’t make ten different dishes

‘Make life a bit easier with a one-size-fits-all starter and dessert, which will work for guests who are vegan, gluten-free or nut-free. For example, an orange, mint and radish salad to start and a vegan flourless cardamom torte for after.’

Ellie Brawn,sous and development chef, Fat Macy’s

Think beyond bog-standard G&Ts

‘Elevate your hosting game with a cocktail made from seasonal and surprising ingredients. Try a rhubarb and rosemary gin martini – you can make a syrup from rhubarb, apple juice, sugar and thyme sprigs, which can be prepped in advance, then just add gin and soda at the last minute.’

Gabi Adams, co-founder of Gooce Supper Club

Get ahead of the game

‘Prep most of the elements in advance. Pickles, crunchy toppings, sauces and garnishes can all be made ahead of time and will elevate the meal with minimal effort. Try quick pickled red onions, dukkah, savoury granola or edible flowers.’

Elizabeth Kerr, co-founder of Fork & Knife