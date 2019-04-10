Famous Peckham rooftop bar Frank’s Café announces summer return

The first sign of summer in London? Of course it’s Peckham rooftop bar Frank’s Café at Bold Tendencies re-opening. The bar on the roof of a former multi-storey car park in south-east London – home to not-for-profit art organisation and Frank’s operator Bold Tendencies – is now as synonymous with London summer as the sound of foxes at it in the garden.

So rejoice and break out your calendar (and maybe buy some fox-resistant earplugs), as Frank’s just broke the news that it’ll be making a comeback for summer 2019, on May 30.

The rooftop bar is known for its views across the capital, its range of spritzes and Campari-based cocktails, and its queues that usually snake round the car park during London’s freak summer heatwaves. It’s often accompanied with a rooftop barbecue and attracts a mixed crowd – from local Peckhamites and art students to the more intrepid international explorers keen to capture those views for their holiday snaps.

Once open, Frank’s usually operates on a first-come-first-served basis from Tuesdays until Sundays. And this year, it’s set to stay open until September 21. The full summer programme of events at Bold Tendencies is yet to be announced, but expect art installations in among all the drinking and across the levels of the car park. You can stay tuned for further info come April 25 via @FranksPeckham. Roll on those sunset negronis.

