Fancy a ‘Grease’ singalong in your car? Luna announces its drive-in cinema line-up

The summer of drive-in cinema is with us: a first in the British cinema landscape, born of necessity and delivered with a side order of joyfully cheesy retro Americana and hot dogs delivered safely to the bonnet of your car on actual roller skates. That’s the vision just unveiled by outdoor screening specialist The Luna Cinema, which has just announced the line-up and venues for its new project.



The Luna Drive In Cinema kicks off on July 4 at Allianz Park stadium in Hendon, before expanding to take in the scenic surrounds of Warwick Castle, Blenheim Palace and Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. The slate of films includes all the usual outdoor crowdpleasers like ‘La La Land’, ‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘The Goonies’, although it’s hard to look past singalong screenings of ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Grease’. In a car parking space, no one can hear you scream...



‘With its immediate separation from other audience goers, drive-in cinema is the perfect solution to get people back to the big screen,’ says George Wood, The Luna Cinema’s founder. ‘[In the past] we were unsure of the quality of the sound experience when running through an FM frequency into the car radio, but we’re confident we have cracked it with an incredible in-car wireless speaker solution.’



Prices run from £29.50 to £35 for a standard parking space to £39.50 to £45 for a spot in the front three rows. Both options include two occupants, and there’s an additional charge for more passengers/viewers.



Head here for the full line-up and to book tickets. There are more venues still to be announced, though at present The Luna Drive In Cinema is scheduled to run for three weeks.



For an alternative drive-in cinema experience, @TheDriveIn is coming to 12 UK cities this summer.



Independent cinemas may not be ready to reopen in July.

Share the story