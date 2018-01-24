Fancy buying a 300-year-old West End theatre? Well, now you can!

A rare opportunity has come up to purchase one of the most iconic theatres in London – indeed, the world. Theatre Royal Haymarket is the third oldest London playhouse still in use, with its original site dating back to 1720; it moved to the current premises in 1821. A favourite of Queen Victoria's, it played host to the premieres of Oscar Wilde’s ‘A Woman of No Importance’ and ‘An Ideal Husband’, and remains something of a magnet for big-name actors, with shows in recent years starring Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Natalie Dormer, Damian Lewis and more. A revival of Bryony Lavery’s ‘Frozen’, starring Suranne Jones, is its next production.

The theatre has been managed by the same family since the 1970s, but now they’re selling up their 69-year lease (the freehold is owned by the Crown, so turning it into luxury flats is mercifully a no-no).

No price has been given and in all likelihood it'll get snapped up by one of the other major West End operators, but if you do have a few million in the bank and some ideas about how to run an iconic theatre, get in touch.

‘Frozen’ is at the Theatre Royal Haymarket Feb 9-May 5.