As the cold creeps in you’re probably thinking more about how to get another year out of your decade-old winter jacket than what you’ll be up to next summer, but London festival fans – we’ve got some big news.

After four years collabing with All Points East in Victoria Park, Field Day will be branching out and heading to Brockwell Park, bringing its mix of electronic and dance music down south. It will also be jumping forward, this time taking place on the May bank holiday, which will be Saturday May 24 for 2025, opening up the summer rather than closing it out.

According to the festival's director, ‘2025 seemed like the ideal time to host our own standalone event again. The availability of both the new venue and date presented the perfect opportunity to do so.’ The organisers say that this move will enable them to maintain their current high standards whilst also branching out on their own once again.

‘The festival has been a firm favourite in London for many years and we’re looking forward to recapturing the independent nature of the event,’ they explained.

They’ll join other independent festivals like Wide Awake, Cross The Tracks and City Splash for the Brockwell Live Bank Holiday Weekender, which sounds like a pretty good start to summer 2025.

Wide Awake will also return to its original Friday date, which will allow it ‘to keep the same artist budget, keep the same production values we have created and also keep average ticket prices similar to the last few years.’

You can sign up to be the first to hear when Field Day tickets are released here.

