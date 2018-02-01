Field Day will be in Brockwell Park for two days this year

South Londoners are in for a treat as very excellent music fest Field Day is moving from its old home in Victoria Park to Brockwell Park this summer.



Even better is that the festival, which has been running since 2007, will be a two-day affair this year – running on both Friday June 1st and Saturday June 2nd – as opposed to just one-day last year.



It's been a choppy few months for London's festival scene. New festival All Points East took over at Victoria Park, meaning Lovebox has moved to Gunnersbury Park, Field Day to Brockwell and Gala Festival in turn has moved from Brockwell to Peckham Rye Park.

But the upside for south London's many many music fans is the arrival of such an ace event to a park with a notable musical history – from Rock Against Racism in the 1970s to the universally loved Lambeth Country Show.

Stay tuned for when acts get announced in the next week!