London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Oxford Street, London
Photograph: elenaburn / Shutterstock.com

Finally: plans for Oxford Street’s glow-up have been revealed

There will be more trees, seating and pedestrian crossings

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

People have been banging on about doing up Oxford Street for ages, with little evidence that it was actually happening. But plans for the new and improved shopping street have finally been revealed, which aim to improve the overall ‘appearance and usability’ of the area by increasing space for punters on foot.

While it won’t be fully pedestrianised, the Oxford Street Programme wants to build 12 more pedestrian crossings and add more green areas and seating, as well as improve the lighting on the street. Plans also involve removing traffic islands along the length of Oxford Street and redesigning junctions adjoining the road to make more space for pedestrians. The glow-up spans the whole length of the one-mile road from Tottenham Court Road to Marble Arch. 

Previous plans to give Oxford Street a makeover were axed when Labour won control of Westminster Council in May 2022. The Conservatives had tentatively put aside £120 million for the revamp, but when Labour took over, they said the failed Marble Arch mound – which at £6 million was three times over budget – meant it had to revise the finances. Now the council will invest £90 million into the renovations. The project could also be funded through a public and private sector funding partnership.

A consultation is taking place until August 31, with project due to be completed in 2026. 

Councillor Geoff Barraclough, the council’s cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: ‘The West End constantly needs to adapt if it is to continue draw shoppers from around the country and around the world. We need to innovate and ensure we can offer a top-class experience for everyone.

‘I want Oxford Street to be a place local communities, residents, visitors and businesses can feel pride in.’

Revealed: The shocking secrets of Oxford Street’s sweet shops and souvenir stores.

It’s official: most Londoners want cars banned from the city centre.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.