Find out if humans can survive on Mars at this London pop-up

What’s the Mars Estate Agency pop-up shop?

It’s all about the Red Planet and how humans can potentially live up among its craters one day.

Sounds like a dystopian sci-fi film...

Well, now the question isn’t whether there’s life on Mars (sorry, Bowie), but how humans will be able to get to and live on the fourth rock from the Sun. Apparently the planet holds the potential for a human settlement, and investigations into how we’ll survive there have already begun, which is where this pop-up comes in.

What will I find there?

You’ll be able to explore Martian houses, see how we’ll grow food in Mars’ inhospitable environment at a hydroponic kitchen and get a look at exhibits by fashion designer Christopher Raeburn. There’ll also be a Mars Bar (see what they did?) where you can chat space cowboys and aliens over a free ‘Mars-inspired’ drink.

Why is it happening now?

The pop-up is a taster of what to expect at the Design Museum’s immersive exhibition ‘Moving to Mars’ (opening this October), which will give visitors a sense of the surface of the mysterious planet. What’s more, visitors to this pop-up will get 50 percent off exhibition tickets.

Sounds out of this world!

Yep, and there’s no need to channel Tim Peake to get there. Just pop over to Soho for lift-off…

Find the Mars Estate Agency pop-up at 33 Great Windmill St. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Fri Jul 12. Entry is free.

