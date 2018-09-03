Find out what ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Dave Bautista does in his wrestling pants

If you were thinking that muscly Dave Bautista might look good in shorts, you’d be right. Turns out the former pro wrestler they call ‘The Animal’ still has his bum-hugging, thigh-chafing tiny shorts from his WWE days. But he doesn’t wear them around the house. Sorry, ladies.

Bautista’s swapped fighting Thanos for chasing Pierce Brosnan around West Ham’s football stadium in his latest film, ‘Final Score’. He plays ex-soldier Michael Knox, forced to punch his way past a gang of armed criminals in order to save 35,000 footie fans. Imagine ‘Die Hard’ but with more pints and stewards.

He rose to our three-minute challenge Timed Out – having a pretty decent stab at some Cockney rhyming slang in the process. We discussed the secret to being a great wrestler, and his love of animals (specifically three pit bull terriers). Dave scored nine, which is still a way off record-holders Ken Jeong, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan at 22.

Final Score opens in the UK on Friday September 14.

