Fireworks Night at Alexandra Palace is going all out this year

Picture the scene: copious beer-filled steins, hundreds of fireworks being set off, a Spice Girls tribute Band. Bacon. In your back garden, that’s a bad idea. At Alexandra Palace on November 6, it’s a bloody good one. This is Ally Pally’s idea of a fireworks festival in 2021, the likes of which London has never before seen.

Bringing together London’s biggest firework and light display, the largest bier festival in Britain, ice-skating and an actual fairground for those with younger families, this looks like an all-round terrific time. To those of you thinking ‘the beer sounds great but what is going to satiate my drunken hunger?’ look no further than strEATlife food festival, providing pop-up street eats and drink stalls all day, from fried chicken, to bacon butties, to hot chocolate - they’ve got many of the tastiest bases covered.

Flash forward. You’ve embarrassed yourself on the ice rink, eaten and drank to your heart‘s content, a bit too enthusiastically sang along with the Spice Girls tribute act (called Wannabe, obviously) and you’re thinking, ‘I reckon U could stay here a bit longer’, enter award-winning DJ Trevor Nelson. You’re not going anywhere at that point. Trevor has you now.

A large bonfire and exhilarating fire show round up the rest of the night’s festivities. If you’re not sold at this point, I don’t know what to tell you. I’ll certainly be there, belting out Spice Up Your Life in my finest lederhosen.

Ally Pally’s Fireworks Festival is on November 6th. Book tickets here.

