Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

First look: inside Buckingham Palace’s never-seen-before East Wing

For the first time in 175 years, the wing is now officially open to the public

Sydney Evans
Written by
Sydney Evans
Contributor
Image of man cleaning ornament in the East Wing
Photograph: Todd-White Art Photography/Ben Fitzpatrick
Advertising

Does Buckingham Palace have a cupboard for its tupperware? Is there a drawer full of randomly accumulated objects from screwdrivers to hair clips and phone chargers? Does it have a tin of biscuits with left-over Hobnobs abandoned at the bottom?

Much mystery surrounds the inner workings of Buckingham Palace, but the newly opened East Wing might answer some of these questions. Open to the public for the first time in its 175-year history, you probably won’t find a miscellaneous drawer lying around here, but you will be able to see porcelain lions, nine-tiered pagodas and a lotus-shaped chandelier. 

Having spent five years restoring the wing full of King George IV’s 18th-century chinoiserie designs, the centre room which houses said lotus-shaped chandelier also leads onto the balcony. Yes, the balcony where the Royal Family does its best impression of ‘just smile and wave boys, smile and wave’. 

So what else has The Royal Collection Trust done to spruce up the East Wing? Well, a team of curators and conservators has removed, cleaned and reinstated the 18th-century, hand-painted Chinese wallpaper in the Yellow Drawing Room, while an analysis of historic paint pigments was used to return the walls of the 240-foot-long Principal Corridor to their signature green. 

If you’re not already in awe of the time and detail spent on the wing, perhaps the collection of paintings by Thomas Gainsborough, Sir Thomas Lawrence and Franz Xaver Winterhalter will grab your attention instead. There’s also the first official portrait of His Majesty by Jonathan Yeo hanging in the Ballroom.

While the wing is now open to the public, tours for this summer are already sold out. If you’re still keen to have a look, here’s a sneak peek of the East Wing. 

Image of the Centre Room
Photograph: Peter Smith
Image of the 240-foot Principal Corridor
Photograph: Todd-White Art Photography/Ben Fitzpatrick
Image of woman cleaning Kylin clock
Photograph: Todd-White Art Photography/Ben Fitzpatrick
Image of people looking at the portrait of His Majesty The King by Jonathan Yeo
Photograph: Todd-White Art Photography/Ben Fitzpatrick

Did you see that the UK’s first King Charles II postbox has been revealed?

Plus: everything you need to know about Buckingham Palace before you visit.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.