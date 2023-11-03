First look: the tube’s Remembrance Day poppy roundels

It’s almost time for the annual Remembrance Day commemoration where we will remember all those who lost their lives in the line of duty. To pay tribute to the soldiers, TfL has adorned tube stations with poppy patterned roundels.

London stations will be covered in poppies to show support for the Royal British Legion’s London Poppy Day. You’ll be able to spot the floral roundels at 15 Underground and Overground stations all over the city. These are the stations taking part:

Baker Street, Balham, Bethnal Green, Bounds Green, Canary Wharf, Colindale, Hackney Downs, King’s Cross, London Bridge, Shepherd’s Bush, Hoxton, Tower Hill, Westminster and Hatch End.

There will also be a special message being delivered across the tube tannoys that was recorded by Jools Holland. Jools will be broadcast across the Underground to encourage commuters to donate to the cause.

It’s not just the tube either. London buses will also be decorated with the red, white and black poppy pattern. The flowers will be adorned on the 6, 26, 40, 52, 94 and 111 routes.

Photograph: TfL

Over 2,000 volunteers will be positioned across 50 stations selling poppies and fundraising over the Remembrance weekend, with money going towards veterans and members of the armed service.

There will also be a minute of silence across the entire tube network at 11am on Saturday November 11.

Did you see that the ULEZ expansion has already taken huge numbers of ‘dirty’ vehicles off London roads, says TfL?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.