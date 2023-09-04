First look: these two London tube stations are getting major upgrades

Many of London’s tube stations have upgrades in the works (and lots of those upgrades, tbh, are much needed), but now two more stations have huge revamps in the pipeline. TfL has secured the first chunk of funding for the upgrade of Colindale and Leyton tube stations, with both soon getting major facelifts.

Both stations are having a new ticket hall built and are becoming step-free, with new lifts being added. Leyton will have eight ticket barriers and Colindale will have nine.

Both are being adapted to cope with increased demand, with Colindale especially likely to see a rise in passenger numbers in the next few years. As well as the upgrades to the tube station, a new residential and commercial development will be built on the old ticket hall site comprising 313 new homes, half of which should be affordable.

These upgrades are separate from the announcement earlier this year that ten more London tube stations are due to become step-free.

In addition to government funding, the works at each station are also being financed by local councils. £13.5 million of Colindale station’s works are being covered by Barnet Council, while Waltham Forest Council pledged £9 million towards the work at Leyton. Both have apparently received money from the Levelling Up Fund.

As for when these stations will be complete? Well, that’s a little up in the air. Colindale’s glow-up should start sometime in 2024, while work might not begin on Leyton until much later.

