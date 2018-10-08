‘First Man’ star Claire Foy was slammed by a director for being bad at acting

It’s hard to imagine now, but BAFTA-winner Claire Foy was lambasted by her director on her first ever acting job. She describes her first day on the set of ‘Being Human’:

‘My first day on set was when I was being pushed up against a car and held by the throat... and the director said, ‘‘It’s time to start acting now darling’’.’

Turns out, this nearly put Foy off acting for good. ‘I thought oh dear this isn’t going to go well,’’ she tells us. ‘I went home and cried and thought, I don’t think I should do this for a living.’

We spoke to Claire about her 'firsts' - first job, first moment she realised she had made it, and the first thought that came into her mind when she won the Emmy this year (we’ll give you a clue. It's a swearword.) She does a brilliant turn as Janet Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s moon biopic 'First Man', currently in cinemas.

First Man is out in cinemas on October 12. Check out all our latest reviews here.