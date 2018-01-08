Five great shows at the London International Mime Festival

Yes, it has mime in the title; no, it’s not men pretending to be trapped in boxes. London’s annual visual theatre fest is packed with the world’s boldest, most forward-looking shows. These are the ones to watch.

From leotard-wearing leopards to back-flipping gorillas, an international crew of young circus performers become a menagerie in this moody and magical show.

Jacksons Lane. Jan 11-Jan 14.

Telling the story of a kid who dreams of being able to fly, French artist Magalie Rousseau’s show (pictured) features an ingenious group of steam-powered flying machines. Icarus, eat your heart out.

Barbican Centre. Jan 23-27.

Rubber-limbed Mime Fest regular Trygve Wakenshaw teams up with fellow Kiwi Barnie Duncan for a giggle-worthy physical-theatre vision of office life.

Soho Theatre. Until Jan 20. £9-£20.

There’s smoke and mirrors galore in this enchanting show from Finland. Magician Kalle Nio conjures Victorian-style stage tricks, cinematic visuals and an ice-cool twenty-first-century soundtrack.

Platform Theatre. Jan 10-Jan 13.

This Lynchian physical-theatre show from Belgium explores the weirdness of birthing another human in a series of eye-bendingly surreal scenes. Parenthood never looked so scary.

Barbican Centre. Jan 24-27.

