Five of the best things that happened at Taylor Swift in London tonight

There are a few things guaranteed when you see Taylor Swift. You'll get Superbowl-scale dance numbers, friendship bracelets swapped between groups of screaming teens, and surprise songs that send the crowd into overdrive. Now, I'm not your typical Taylor fan, I barely knew my 'Back to December' from my 'Cruel Summer', but this Friday, she pulled out some pretty incredible moments. On the first night of her, quite frankly, historic takeover of Wembley Stadium on Friday June 21, the American superstar played a whopping three-and-a-half-hour set to a sea of fans and celebs (Prince William, Kier Starmer, Jonathan Van Ness all in attendance). Here's just a few stand-out moments.

1. 'Why don't you just bog off' went hard

WHY DON’T YOU JUST BOG OFF



📸 @cagedmecrazy pic.twitter.com/SCbyjYnbMr — The Eras Tour UK & Ireland (@TheErasTourUK) June 21, 2024

2. The orange outfit was actually a slay

3. She premiered 'The Black Dog' live, and did a mash-up of 'Come Back...Be Here' and 'Maroon' as her surprise songs

@varietymagazine Taylor Swift performs a mash-up of "Come Back...Be Here" and "Maroon" during her Wembley show. ♬ original sound - Variety

4. She shouted out Travis and we couldn't be more here for it

5. She played to 88,446 people – and the number is only going to grow

Keep an eye on all things Eras tour in London with this guide. Taylor has also performed in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff. You can find out everything about Taylor Swift’s Eras tour around the rest of the UK right here.

