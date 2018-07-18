Five thing to see at ‘Banksy, Greatest Hits: 2002-2008’

Street art maverick Banksy is the nation’s graffiti sweetheart. For decades now he’s been covering walls around the world with his razor-sharp political observations. From kissing coppers to Molotov cocktails filled with flowers, Banksy – whoever the mysterious man is – has created images intended to both entertain and make you think. He’s divisive, though. Some people despise him with hatred so powerfully and overwhelmingly all-consuming that it makes them wish they didn’t have eyes. Other people adore him, and are desperate to plaster their flats with prints and editions of his wry observational art. Now Lazinc gallery in Mayfair has pulled together a show of his greatest hits from the years 2002 to 2008, in many ways one of Banksy’s golden eras – his equivalent of Picasso’s Blue Period, perhaps. Here are just five highlights from this small but packed exhibition.

Image courtesy of Lazinc

‘Tesco Value Soup’

A play on Andy Warhol’s classic Campbell’s soup can, but with a Tesco twist. His Waitrose version isn’t quite as good.

Image courtesy of Lazinc

Sunflowers from Petrol Station’

Van Gogh’s famous flowers have been left to wilt, a cathartic statement on the inevitability of death, surely.

Image courtesy of Lazinc

‘Bronze Rat’

Here, Banksy has rendered one of his trademark rats in bronze, alluding to the famed bronzes of Edgar Degas, perhaps.

Image courtesy of Lazinc

‘Kissing Coppers’

It’s impossible to tell you how disappointing it is that this image of snogging coppers wasn’t called ‘Scotland Hard’.

Image courtesy of Lazinc

‘Girl with Balloon’

Banksy’s most iconic work depicts a very careless child, a stark warning about infant clumsiness.

'Banksy, Greatest Hits: 2002-2008' is on until August 25 at Lazinc. Find out more here.