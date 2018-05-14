Five totally free things to do in London this week

Copyright Lisa Brice

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Best known for turning the male-dominated traditions of art history inside out, Lisa Brice’s paintings of women don’t so much return the male gaze as ignore it altogether. Self-possessed, sexual and surrounded by other women, there’s a lot to be said about how they differ from most other images of the female form in the Tate’s collection. Tate Britain. Tube: Pimlico. Until Aug 27.

Catch an alfresco screening of Oscar-winning horror ‘Get Out’ as part of the Herne Hill Free Film Festival. Bring something comfy to sit on and get there early to nab a good spot. Brockwell Lido. Herne Hill rail. Sat May 19, 9pm.

Overdue a trip to the dentist? You’ll want to book an appointment after seeing ‘Teeth’ – an exhibition all about perfect gnashers and the history of dentistry. Open wide, now. Wellcome Collection. Tube: Euston. Thu May 17-Sep 16.

Headlined by Gilles Peterson, the musical offering at this all-day festival sounds much more promising than your average village fête. As well as music, there will be games, workshops and talks. Greenwich Peninsula. Tube: North Greenwich. Sun May 20.

Celebrate Meghan and Hazza’s union at this royal bonanza. Expect dance, music and, of course, a screening of the big event. Queen Elizabeth Hall. Tube: Waterloo. Sat May 19.

