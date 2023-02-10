Always fancied yourself a bit of a pub landlord? Leaning behind the bar, imparting wisdom to your regulars, telling over-sauced patrons to sling their hooks, yelling ‘You’re barred!’ If you’re nodding your head enthusiastically, read on: this 170-year-old pub in central London could be yours. Just kidding, because you’re going to need £10 million.

A historic London boozer, The Prince of Wales on Drury Lane in Covent Garden is up for grabs. Spread over five floors, the 8,112 sq ft building has been a pub since 1850. The massive property comprises a basement cellar, ground floor, and three further storeys. It’s got two bars, tons of seating, a trade kitchen, an office and even a dumb waiter. There’s also a flat above the pub, with a kitchen, living room, bathroom, separate toilet and four double bedrooms, in this pretty sweet location.

While the building isn’t listed, it is within the Covent Garden Conservation Area. On the property listing, Savills calls the sale of the Prince of Wales ‘an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a trophy public house investment’. The pub is currently managed by Greene King, but the business will continue trading as normal before and after the sale. Big plus: you’d be literally one minute from the Time Out office!

On second thoughts, running a pub isn’t worth the hassle anyway.

