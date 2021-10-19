An indisputable, irrefutable and 100 percent accurate list of London’s best pubs. We won’t be taking further questions at this time

I left my part-time pub job a few months ago – and boy do I miss those sloppy drip tray days. I miss the free pints and the customers’ dogs. I miss the distinct stench of lager on my clothes from pulling pints all night and the frothy stickiness on my hands after not pulling them that well. I even miss trying to take payment from a table of 12 during the Euros while they ferociously reminded me ‘it’s coming home’. Most of all, I miss seeing the same locals every week and that stupid camaraderie between staff and the customers. But I don’t miss it that much: I know that wherever I am in London, there will always be a pub nearby.

Lockdown showed us that without pubs, London could never be its chatty, chaotic and slightly tipsy self. There are thousands here and they come in many forms: your old man boozers with crap carpets permanently sticky from decades of spilled beer, your craft-beer hipster hotspots, your questionably soundtracked 3am blurs and more.

Time Out’s 100 Best Pubs list exists to celebrate London’s taprooms in their many guises. From the perfect pubs for drinking alone to the best boozers for giant yorkshire puddings – get stuck in, spot your local and maybe find a new favourite. Chiara Wilkinson

