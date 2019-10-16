Forget nacho cheese, real dine-in cinema is coming to London

If the idea of hot food in the cinema brings back traumatic memories of scalding nacho cheese horrors, you may want to look away now... or maybe not. Odeon is introducing a new dining cinema experience and lurid yellow cheeses are not on the menu.



Odeon Luxe & Dine is launching in the cinema chain’s new Islington Square location later this year, promising an ‘impressive premium menu designed exclusively for luxury cinema’. While that doesn’t necessarily mean being able to feast on steepling meringue towers a la ‘The Favourite’, the food will be freshly cooked to order and have an accent on the gourmet, with wagyu beef, Moving Mountains vegan burgers, wild boar hotdogs and flatbread pizza on offer. Well, yum.



‘It’s everything that our guests already love about the Luxe offering,’ says Carol Welch, Odeon’s MD, ‘including luxurious recliner seating, with the addition of our new dine-in menu.’



Opening as part of the new megabucks (£400 million+) development, it’s another new cinema for London, and Upper Street competition for the Vue and Everyman Screen on the Green. It could be manna from movie heaven for N1’s hungry cineastes.

From the King’s Head Theatre Pub to Ottolenghi, here’s 14 other good reasons to head to Upper Street