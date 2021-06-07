London
Four London artists to look out for

Curator and dancer Ivan Michael Blackstock shares the London creatives he’s excited about

By
Isabelle Aron
Karimah Hassan
Image: Jaqueline by Karimah Hassan

From poets to painters, London-based artist and artistic director of 180 Studios Ivan Michael Blackstock runs through his up-and-coming artists to watch.

Julian Knxx poet and artist

‘His poetry is political, because he’s speaking his truth. The way the structures of society are fixed, when a young black male expresses themselves it gets political. He’s not just a poet, he directs, he makes music, he’s got his own studio, he’s a young renaissance man. I’m glad he’s starting to be seen.’ Follow Julian on Instagram @julianknxx

Jazz Grant collage artist and animator

‘Her collages have a lot to do with identity, and there’s a clear Black voice behind it. There’s a lot of close-ups of faces and cut-outs of bodies and silhouettes. There’s a lens of the Black experience that we keep seeing and her work shows an alternative lens – I feel like she’s pulled out the dream aspects of the Black experience.’ Follow Jazz on Instagram @jazzgrantstudio

Dreya Mac dancer, singer and rapper

‘I came across Dreya at the dance studios in south London where I was teaching. Last year she released her debut single and I was like: Wow, she sings and raps too. It’s exciting seeing a dancer expressing themselves fully and using their voice. I’m interested to see what she’s going to say.’ Follow Dreya on Instagram @dreyamac

Karimah Hassan street artist

‘She created this project during the pandemic where she reached out to people for pictures of themselves and said: Tell me how you’re feeling. She painted them with those emotions. I think she’s painted about 150 people from around the world. She’s definitely one to look out for.’ ‘The Strangers Yearbook’, Coal Drops Yard. Until Jun 10.

Follow Ivan on Instagram @ivanmichaelblackstock.

