Four London train stations are battling to be named the best in the UK

Did you know there’s a ‘world cup’ for the best train stations in the UK? No, it’s not something created by Francis Bourgeois and his posse of train fanatics, it’s a real competition created by the Rail Delivery Group to find the best train station in Great Britain and celebrate all the hardworking staff who help ensure you get from A to B every day.

Of the 48 stations competing across the UK, Tolworth, Denmark Hill, Highams Park and Chingford in London have all been shortlisted in the competition by rail expert and TV presenter Tim Dunn.

Each station was selected for having something unique, such as a community hub and kitchen at Tolworth, or a heritage and arts centre in Chingford.

If you’re ardently passionate about your own local station, you can still vote for the best one online. The winner will be announced at the end of the week.

Dunn said: ‘I had the tricky task of selecting the shortlist of 48 stations – tricky, because it represents the work of 48 groups of chuffing ace volunteers.

‘The time, energy and love each group gives is because of a love of our shared railway and their communities too. It might seem bonkers, but this competition showcases the hard work of hundreds countrywide, then amplifies and celebrates all in community rail.’

Jacqueline Starr, of the Rail Delivery Group, said: ‘During Community Rail Week, we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales.’

