Four things every Rolling Stones fan needs to know

As the Stones hit town this week, here's our four paths to satisfaction...

1 See the lads live in concert.

First off, in case you’ve missed it, The Greatest Rock ’n’ Roll Band in the World (™) bring their No Filter tour to town this week. They play London Stadium on May 22 and 25, then Twickenham on June 19. Supports for different shows include Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine and James Bay. Tickets are still available, and if reviews of the European leg of the tour are anything to go by, the snake-hipped septuagenarians are still in their prime. But if you can’t see them live, there are other Stonesy shindigs to be aware of...



2 Shop at a Stones pop-up.

Fancy resting your rock ’n’ roll rear on a Rolling Stones velvet armchair, for a mere £10,000? Perhaps while quaffing your £44.99 Rolling Stones gin? Fans of varying pocket depths can get their sticky fingers on exclusive merch at a new Stones pop-up at Selfridges, open until June 3. Alternatively, there’s a free display of their most flamboyant fashions and the opportunity to watch recent concert film ‘Havana Moon’ in store.



3 Watch the band at work 50 years ago.

Jean-Luc Godard’s experimental rock doc ‘One Plus One’, aka ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, is as much a provocative portrait of a troubled and violent moment in counter-cultural history as it is a fantastically detailed depiction of the Stones at work. Catch it on the big screen tonight (May 22), as part of the BFI’s Uprising: The Spirit of ’68 season.



4 Finally, bag tickets for Stones dance.

We can’t wait to experience what happens when the duo behind Fleetmac Wood (the game-changing global party which pays tribute to the Mac via edits and remixes all night) launch their first Stones-themed club night. Titled Sympathy for the Disco, expect debauched bluesy breaks and more Glimmer Twins glitter than you can shake your bandanna at on June 1 at Hackney’s Moth Club. Book ahead to avoid disco disappointment – their debut party in LA was a smash, and looked something like this...

Mekeal Dawson

Strong look, I think you'll agree. Keep it Stonesy y'all.