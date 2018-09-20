Free Frame exercise classes are coming to King’s Cross this September

The season of outdoor exercise isn't over yet. On Saturday September 29, awesome fitness studio Frame will be bringing three free fitness classes to Granary Square in King’s Cross. Dig your leggings out for this little lot...

11am, Rebounding – an aerobics class on mini trampolines

1pm, Family Rave – dance your socks off, and bring your brood too

3pm, Beyonce Dance Masterclass – learn to shake it like Queen Bey

These Frame exercise classes are all free but ticketed, so get booking now to secure your spot.

It's all part of Time Out 50, which includes a line-up of free daytime fun and an evening party like no other. So you can shake it at a Frame Rave, and then shake it on the dance floor after.

Find out more about the Time Out 50 party and book tickets here.

