FriendsFest is coming back to London – and this time you can recreate that famous ‘PIVOT!’ scene

If a day rarely goes by where you haven’t dropped a ‘Friends’ quote into conversation, then contain your excitement folks, because FriendsFest is back in London from September 21 to 30 and this year there’s a load of extra stuff laid on.

As well as hanging out in Monica’s apartment, pulling up a La-Z-Boy in Joey and Chandler’s pad, ordering a coffee from Central Perk and recreating the iconic opening credits, you can also snoop around Ross’s apartment (formally Ugly Naked Guy’s place) and attempt to recreate the iconic ‘PIVOT!’ scene on the stairs.

If all that couch-manoeuvring leaves you feeling peckish, grab a bite to eat from the ‘Friends’-themed food stalls. Plus, there’s a cocktail bar, fancy dress opportunities and a chance to put all those hours spent watching ‘Friends’ boxsets to good use at the ultimate ‘Friends’ quiz, which takes place live on a stage. When in doubt, just shout ‘Chanandler Bong’.

Tickets are on sale now but you gotta be quick, some dates are already sold out.

FriendsFest is at Kennington Park, Sep 21-30. Tickets £27.50.