FriendsFest is coming back to London – and this time you can recreate that famous ‘PIVOT!’ scene

By Kyra H Posted: Tuesday April 3 2018, 12:03pm

If a day rarely goes by where you haven’t dropped a ‘Friends’ quote into conversation, then contain your excitement folks, because FriendsFest is back in London from September 21 to 30 and this year there’s a load of extra stuff laid on.

As well as hanging out in Monica’s apartment, pulling up a La-Z-Boy in Joey and Chandler’s pad, ordering a coffee from Central Perk and recreating the iconic opening credits, you can also snoop around Ross’s apartment (formally Ugly Naked Guy’s place) and attempt to recreate the iconic ‘PIVOT!’ scene on the stairs. 

 

 

If all that couch-manoeuvring leaves you feeling peckish, grab a bite to eat from the ‘Friends’-themed food stalls. Plus, there’s a cocktail bar, fancy dress opportunities and a chance to put all those hours spent watching ‘Friends’ boxsets to good use at the ultimate ‘Friends’ quiz, which takes place live on a stage. When in doubt, just shout Chanandler Bong

Tickets are on sale now but you gotta be quick, some dates are already sold out. 

FriendsFest is at Kennington Park, Sep 21-30. Tickets £27.50.

Staff writer
By Kyra H 161 Posts

Kyra is a freelance writer at Time Out London. She takes full advantage of London’s parks, pubs and cultural offerings – basically anything that gets her out of her hometown Hainault. Follow her on @kyra_sian.

