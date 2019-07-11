Frieze Sculpture is back in Regent’s Park and it’s looking great

Every year, Frieze Sculpture turns the English Gardens of Regent’s Park into an outdoor art park. It’s a great way to combine making the most of the sunshine (fingers crossed) and seeing the creations of an excellent roster of international artists.

Here’s a taste of what’s on show at Frieze Sculpture 2019.

1. ‘Tudor Ball’ by Lars Fisk

The charming, chocolate-box, thatched cottage is transformed into a giant, surrealistic ball. Was artist Lars Fisk inspired by the recent Women’s World Cup? Who knows? But his addition to Regent’s Park is certainly a hit with the crowds.

2. ‘My Melody’ by Tom Sachs

View this post on Instagram Tom Sachs in Regent’s Park #friezesculpture #sculpture #tomsachs A post shared by Javier Molins (@javier_molins_) on Jul 11, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

One of two giant bunnies hopping their way into Frieze Sculpture this year (hang fire for the second), Tom Sachs’s artwork is a recreation of My Melody. To the uninitiated, My Melody is the best friend of cutesy megastar Hello Kitty. Adorable, no?

3. ‘Usagi Kannon II’ by Leiko Ikemura

Another (distant) relative of Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail, Leiko Ikemura’s towering creation allows visitors to climb inside its cave-like interior and peek out at the surrounding greenery. Or, like this chap, you could just admire her beauty from afar.

4. ‘When I Sleep’ by Tracey Emin

A sneaky snooze in the park is one of the great joys of summer. Tracey Emin’s monumental bronze ‘When I Sleep’ conjures a more disturbing image of slumber (the artist is an insomniac). Following her storming exhibition at White Cube earlier this year, it’s one of the highlights of Frieze Sculpture.

5. ‘Autonomous Morris’ by Zak Ové

The final one to tick off your list – or kickstart your tour of all the artworks – is Zak Ové’s jumble of automobile parts. Another fave with people on the ’Gram, this Transformer-like head injects more than a flash of colour into the park.

Frieze Sculpture 2019 is on until October 6. Find out more here.

Want to see more sculpture outdoors in London? Check out our guide to Sculpture in the City here.