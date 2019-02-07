Get all tangled up in a giant knitted tube at London Fashion Week

Constructed from woven mesh, visitors can climb through 'The Tube' to experience the structure from unexpected and surreal angles. The art installation, which coincides with the launch of a new collection by British fashion brand Anya Hindmarch, will be in place at Brewer Street Car Park for four days during London Fashion Week.

So if you're passing through Soho, why not indulge in a little soft play for adults. At the very least, it'll be good for the 'gram!

'The Weave Project' will be in place from Saturday February 16 until Tuesday February 19 and tickets can be purchased for £10 here.

