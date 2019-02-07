News / Art

Get all tangled up in a giant knitted tube at London Fashion Week

By Samantha Willis Posted: Thursday February 7 2019, 3:11pm

Get all tangled up in a giant knitted tube at London Fashion Week

Constructed from woven mesh, visitors can climb through 'The Tube' to experience the structure from unexpected and surreal angles. The art installation, which coincides with the launch of a new collection by British fashion brand Anya Hindmarch, will be in place at Brewer Street Car Park for four days during London Fashion Week.

You may also remember their hugely popular (and widely Instagrammed) installation from last year, Chubby Cloud (pictured below), where guests were invited to lie on a huge, fluffy white bean bag and stare at the beautiful Rubens ceiling inside Banqueting House.

View this post on Instagram

How many of you managed to catch some 💤 on the pop-up #chubbycloud this weekend? [☁️📷: @what_fran_saw]

A post shared by Time Out London (@timeoutlondon) on

So if you're passing through Soho, why not indulge in a little soft play for adults. At the very least, it'll be good for the 'gram!

'The Weave Project' will be in place from Saturday February 16 until Tuesday February 19 and tickets can be purchased for £10 here

Getting excited about all of the art your eyeballs could ingest? Discover the most exciting shows 2019 has to offer.

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest