Get free fizz from a prosecco-dispensing billboard in Shoreditch

Head to Shoreditch's Box Park from now until 7pm this evening and you can have a go on the world's very first prosecco-dispensing billboard.

For today only, thirsty Londonders can hit the 'Push For Prosecco' button on Delta Air Line's interactive prosecco poster, which is there to help promote everyone's favourite Italian bubbles being added to the airline's complimentary inflight bar menu. Next to the billboard there's a first class outdoor lounge, where drinkers can sit, relax and sip on their prosexy in style.

Remember that the free fizz is only available to those aged 18 years or over and is limited to just one glass per person, you old lush.

Find your free fizz at Boxpark Shoreditch, 2-10 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6GY, until 7pm today (Thu Dec 7).

