Get Lost in Brixton at this hidden terrace with a retractable roof

Just when you thought Brixton couldn’t get any better, it goes and creates a brand new 440-capacity drinking space for summer boozing.

In their words: ‘Take a wrong turn to the right place, and you’ll find Lost in Brixton’. Guests will access the space by making their way through Brixton Village to the newly developed site in a hidden corner of the market, where a secret staircase will lead guests up to the airy space above.

The concrete jungle nestled behind Brixton Village will serve food from the market, alongside local draft beers and a Latin American-inspired cocktail menu – a selection of 16 summer spritzers, botanicals, curated cocktails and local beer from Brixton Brewery. And, if you’re especially lazy here’s another reason you’ll love the place – using Lost in Brixton’s bespoke app Tablesnapper you’ll be able to order Brixton Village and Market Row’s finest fare without any unnecessary exercise or losing your seat. Some other poor sod will deliver it to your table!

Lastly, and perhaps the most impressive feature of this new south London hotspot, it has a RETRACTABLE ROOF. That's right folks, it’s a pissed-up Wimbledon without the rackets and balls – just good old-fashioned sunburn and banter. We’ll drink to that.

To celebrate the launch, Lost in Brixton will be offering the first 1,000 bookings a FREE frozen Pina Colada! Lost in Brixton opens on August 1; follow them on Instagram to find out more.