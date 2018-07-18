Get ready to walk the plank with a new exhibition dedicated to all things pirate-related

The V&A Museum of Childhood has just announced its new family-friendly autumn exhibition and it’s going to be all about pirates. Titled ‘A Pirate's Life For Me’, the ship-shape show celebrates our favourite fictional pirates old and new, from Captains Hook and Pugwash, right through to Jack Sparrow and Long John Silver.

The East London museum worked with local primary school children who helped design the interactive, hands-on displays. Visitors will be led on an intrepid journey from a seaside tavern to a pirate boat and tropical island. Along with dressing-up and learning the words to sea shanties, kids will be taught some all important pirate life skills (such as ‘don’t leave your parrot unattended’ or ‘always pack an emergency life jacket’, perhaps).

The show also features a large collection of historic and modern pirate memorabilia, including costumes designed for Peter Pan and Lego characters. As long as it's swashbuckling enough, it made the cut.

A Pirate's Life For Me is on from October 20 - April 22 at the V&A Museum of Childhood. Find out more here.