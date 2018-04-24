Get your hands on a free pint at this London-wide blind beer tasting

Like Tom and Jerry, Vic and Bob, and ‘week’ and ‘end’, some words go together perfectly. Yet few can beat the sacred combo of ‘free’ + ‘beer’. So get excited, as this Thursday (April 26), you can get your hands on a pint of the good stuff gratis, courtesy of… well, there’s the rub.



See, this offer’s all part of a mystery brewer’s Free Proper Beer campaign: a London-wide blind tasting that aims to prove that this particular beverage is top of the hops, without relying on any fancy branding or previous preconceptions.



To take part, you just need to register online at freeproperbeer.com, and on Thursday you’ll be able to redeem your code for a pint at one of over 200 venues across the city. Then once you’ve done the taste test, They Who Must Not Be Named will drop you a text to reveal their secret identity. We love a good mystery – see you down the local.



Register for your free pint here and redeem at selected London pubs on Thursday April 26.

