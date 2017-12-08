Get your skis on for free beer tonight at pop-up chalet Après London

Tonight sees the launch of cosy ski chalet and bar Après London, a lodge popping up in Flat Iron Square for all your winter drinking needs. Doors open at 5pm and to celebrate, the first 150 pints of beer sold will be on the house (or on the lodge, I guess).





Après London is aiming to bring a bit of the ski lodge life to SE1, with a wooden barn affording shelter, a bar serving hot cocktails – including a hot chocolate laced with tequila – and an adorable ski lift carriage transformed into a GIF booth (and perfect for your holiday snaps). The chalet will be in situ until the end of March, open seven days a week, and in that time it promises comedy performances, live music, DJs and cosy, rosy-cheeked merriment.

If you miss out on that early bird beer offer this evening, the drinks menu includes espresso martinis, white russians, mulled wines and ciders and plenty more beer. The chalet-bar will also be allowing customers in larger groups to order in from Flat Iron Square’s surrounding food stalls, so you don’t even have to brace the cold when settling in for an Alp-style session. So go on, get your skis on.

Après London is at Flat Iron Square, 68 Union St, SE1 1TD, open tonight (Fri Dec 8) from 5pm, and then Mon-Fri 3pm-late, Sat-Sun noon-late.

