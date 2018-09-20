Giant wands will light up the walkway to St Paul’s Cathedral this winter

Muggles are going to lose their minds when they see this magical installation.

From October 18, nine giant wands will illuminate the walkway (Peter’s Hill) between the Millennium Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral. The Lumos spell will be cast each evening from 6.45pm and glow late into the night, conjuring the ultimate Insta shot for city-dwelling Potter fans and tourists alike.

Standing 15 feet tall, the wands – bringing to life those belonging to some of the best-loved characters in the ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films – will mark the release of the highly anticipated new Wizarding World adventure ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’.

Catch it before they call Expelliarmus on the whole thing on November 12!