Gillian Anderson, David Mitchell, Joanna Lumley and more to star in the Park Theatre’s new fundraiser show

Back in 2019, the Park Theatre staged ‘Whodunnit [Unrehearsed]’, a larky murder mystery in which the central role of the Inspector investigating an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery was played by a different celebrity each night, who would go on completely unrehearsed with their lines fed to them via earpiece.

A fundraiser for the north London theatre, it’s returning for 2022 in a brand new version that essentially takes the exact same concept except this time the murder happens on a luxury cruise, and the show is called ‘Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2’.

Regardless, Jez Bond and Mark Cameron’s show will once again feature a veritable constellation of stars across its run with – deep breath – Gillian Anderson, Clive Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Michelle Collins, Adam Hills, Harry Hill, Ross Kemp, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, David Mitchell, Tanya Moodie, Clarke Peters, Meera Syal and Johnny Vegas all lined up.

The deal is the same as last time, which means there is no advance information about which celeb will be performing on which night, although whoever you do get will sit down for an audience Q&A after the show.

One guarantee, however, is that you’ll get Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson, albeit not in the flesh: the two legends will be providing a voiceover for the show.

As a fundraiser it's a little more expensive than the average Park show, but there will be £10 walk-up seats available every day.

‘Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2’ is at Park Theatre, Feb 9-Mar 12 2022, £10-£85. Tickets go on sale Friday November 26 at 10am.

Best London theatre shows to book for this year and next.

Christmas theatre shows in London.