Glastonbury’s Shangri-La is going virtual this year with an epic line-up

It’s just like being at the real thing... but with less mud

If you’ve ever been to Glastonbury, you’ve almost definitely had a Very Good Time in Shangri-La. The space – best experienced after dark – is home to loads of weird stages (think creepy deserted fairgrounds and dystopian ’80s areas).

Now the minds behind it are putting on the world’s largest virtual reality music and arts festival. Lost Horizon will take place on July 3 and 4 and will have four stages, with 50 music acts and more than 100 artists involved.

The line-up for the event is massive. Think: Fatboy Slim, Jamie Jones, John Digweed, Carl Cox, Eats Everything, Pete Tong, Sasha, Seth Troxler, Skream and more.

The vibe? Very Shangri-La. Organisers are describing it as a ‘virtual and mixed-reality festival’, meaning users will be able to move between vantage points in the online space and chat to other festival attendees – just like being at the real thing but with less mud.

There’ll be computer-generated avatars, holograms and art exhibited on virtual billboards, plus SHITV (Shangri-La International Television) will be broadcasting films, documentaries, theatre, live art and comedy.

You can join Lost Horizon on PC, VR, iOS and Android in gaming mode by signing up here or stream the event on Beatport, Twitch and social media. All funds raised from it will go to The Big Issue and Amnesty International.

