Go full autumn in London this weekend at these extremely wholesome harvest festivals

Live the country life without leaving London at a day of apple-picking and animal shows

London Harvest Festival

Donkey shows! Giant pumpkins! Proud cows wearing rosettes! Find them all at this udderly wholesome day out on a city farm. Don’t miss the Best Display of Eggs competition. Woodlands Farm. Welling rail. Sat Sep 28. Free, some ticketed activities.

Apple Day

Broomfield Park in Palmers Green has its own community orchard with 100 gnarly little apple trees, set in a wildflower meadow. Go and relieve those branches of their bounty as acoustic duo That Blue Patch play some tunes in the orchard. Broomfield Park. Palmers Green rail. Sun Sep 29. Free.

Pearly Kings and Queens Harvest Festival

It’s time for Guildhall Yard to welcome the cockney masses for a shindig Dick van Dyke would give his right arm to muscle in on. Harvest fest offerings (non-perishable goods and toiletries) will be donated to the Whitechapel Mission. Guildhall Yard. Tube: Bank. Sun Sep 29. Free.

Harvest Community Day

Gather around the bandstand for this Brixton micro-festival of art workshops, craft stalls and street food. See who will reign supreme at the Longest Apple Peel competition. Ruskin Park. Loughborough Junction rail. Sun Sep 29. Free.

FUNgi Fest

LGBTQ+ gardening group Rainbow Grow is opening up its community space in Hackney for a day of shrooms. Learn how to grow them, take the ‘Fake or Fungi?’ quiz and stay for the mushroom buffet. Hackney CVS. Dalston Junction Overground. Sat Sep 28. Free.

Go and walk on some crunchy autumn leaves in London’s biggest parks

