God’s Own Junkyard is lighting up central London with its iconic neon for one night only

Not content with brightening up Walthamstow with its world of neon art pieces and bright signage, select items from the much-loved collection at God’s Own Junkyard will be on display in central London for one night only, as part of Time Out 50.



The one-night celebration of the best of the city (being brought to King’s Cross by yours truly, Time Out) will see Granary Square host artists, DJs, food and drink for 3,000 partygoers – and now you can add some striplight magic to that line-up, too.

God’s Own Junkyard will be providing a brilliantly bright backdrop on the main stage at the party, with a selection of pieces from the collection shining behind the likes of Some Voices choir (who will be performing Bowie hits in a whole new way) and titillating performance from The Glory. It’s sure to be a dazzling night out in every way imaginable.

Time Out 50 is at Granary Square on Saturday September 29. Tickets are limited – get yours now.