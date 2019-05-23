Going to All Points East? Here are the Exclusive Stage Times for Weekend one

All Points East festival pitches up in Victoria Park this weekend. After a successful launch last year, this series of standalone gigs is back for another summer. The fest kicks off with The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine And The Queens headlining this week.

To save you the squabbles of what time to meet and enter (we did this already via WhatsApp, prior to receiving the press release), we've put together a list of the ever-elusive APE stage times for weekend one:

STAGE TIMES FRIDAY 24TH MAY 2019

East Stage

21:15-22:55 The Chemical Brothers

19:20-20:20 Hot Chip

18:05-18:50 Little Dragon

16:55-17:40 Danny Brown

16:00-16:30 Little Simz

15:05-15:35 Petite Noir

North Stage

20:05-21:05 Primal Scream

18:50-19:35 Róisín Murphy

17:35-18:20 Kate Tempest

16:30-17:05 Steve Mason

15:30-16:00 Ibibio Sound Machine

14:30-15:00 Jadu Heart

West Stage

20:00-21:00 Jon Hopkins (Live)

18:40-19:30 Spiritualized

17:20-18:10 David August

15:50-16:50 Lane 8

14:40-15:25 Elder Island

X Stage

21:00-22:30 Optimo

19:30-21:00 Peggy Gou

18:00-19:30 Josey Rebelle

16:30-18:00 Maurice Fulton

15:30-16:30 DMX Krew (Live)

14:00-15:30 GE-OLOGY

Firestone

18:20-18:50 Kelvyn Colt

17:05-17:30 TBC

16:00-16:25 Louis VI

15:00-15:30 Alice D

Jagerhaus

20:00-20:45 Gold Panda

19:20-20:00 Nick Williams

18:40-19:20 Gabe Gurnsey (Live)

18:00-18:40 Nick Williams

17:00-18:00 Zdot Sound System w/Eyez, Capo Lee,

Alika, Jafaris & Isaiah Dreads

16:00-17:00 2Fox (DJ Set)

15:30-16:00 Dirty Freud (Live)

14:30-15:00 Zapatilla

So that's that then, we've got until 21.15 to drink the bars dry before we crowd surf during The Chemical Brothers.

Miss out on tickets to All Points East? There's plenty more fun festivals in London and you'll find them all here.

Allergic to festivals? Check out our gig listings for June.