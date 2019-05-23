Going to All Points East? Here are the Exclusive Stage Times for Weekend one

All Points East festival pitches up in Victoria Park this weekend. After a successful launch last year, this series of standalone gigs is back for another summer. The fest kicks off with The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine And The Queens headlining this week.
To save you the squabbles of what time to meet and enter (we did this already via WhatsApp, prior to receiving the press release), we've put together a list of the ever-elusive APE stage times for weekend one:
STAGE TIMES FRIDAY 24TH MAY 2019
East Stage
21:15-22:55 The Chemical Brothers
19:20-20:20 Hot Chip
18:05-18:50 Little Dragon
16:55-17:40 Danny Brown
16:00-16:30 Little Simz
15:05-15:35 Petite Noir
North Stage
20:05-21:05 Primal Scream
18:50-19:35 Róisín Murphy
17:35-18:20 Kate Tempest
16:30-17:05 Steve Mason
15:30-16:00 Ibibio Sound Machine
14:30-15:00 Jadu Heart
West Stage
20:00-21:00 Jon Hopkins (Live)
18:40-19:30 Spiritualized
17:20-18:10 David August
15:50-16:50 Lane 8
14:40-15:25 Elder Island
X Stage
21:00-22:30 Optimo
19:30-21:00 Peggy Gou
18:00-19:30 Josey Rebelle
16:30-18:00 Maurice Fulton
15:30-16:30 DMX Krew (Live)
14:00-15:30 GE-OLOGY
Firestone
18:20-18:50 Kelvyn Colt
17:05-17:30 TBC
16:00-16:25 Louis VI
15:00-15:30 Alice D
Jagerhaus
20:00-20:45 Gold Panda
19:20-20:00 Nick Williams
18:40-19:20 Gabe Gurnsey (Live)
18:00-18:40 Nick Williams
17:00-18:00 Zdot Sound System w/Eyez, Capo Lee,
Alika, Jafaris & Isaiah Dreads
16:00-17:00 2Fox (DJ Set)
15:30-16:00 Dirty Freud (Live)
14:30-15:00 Zapatilla
So that's that then, we've got until 21.15 to drink the bars dry before we crowd surf during The Chemical Brothers.
Miss out on tickets to All Points East? There's plenty more fun festivals in London and you'll find them all here.
Allergic to festivals? Check out our gig listings for June.