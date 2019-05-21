Going to All Points East? Here’s an exclusive look at the stage times

All Points East festival pitches up in Victoria Park this weekend. After a successful launch last year, this series of standalone gigs is back for another summer. The fest kicks off with The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes and Christine And The Queens headlining this week. If you’ve got tickets, or are thinking about getting some, then let Lisa Wright and Rhian Daly sketch out a plan for how to get the most out of the heaving line-ups...

FRIDAY MAY 24 – THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

4pm

Welcome to Victoria Park! Why not start with a tipple of your fancy and then dive right in by catching the very awesome Little Simz. The 25-year-old has a knack for smart storytelling that will leave you transfixed. Catch her on the East (aka main) and be put under her spell.

5.35pm

South London spoken-word artist Kate Tempest heads to the North Stage right now to showcase her new album, ‘The Book of Traps and Lessons’, and the fiery social commentary of her back catalogue.

6.40pm

When the early evening lull hits and you just want to lie in the grass watching the waning of the day, Spiritualized have your back with some languid space rock on the West Stage.

7.30pm

After recharging your batteries, get the night kickstarted with superstar DJ Peggy Gou dropping house and techno bombs on the spectacular X Stage.

8.05pm

Take a trip to the North Stage as the evening really gets going. Here you’ll find Bobby Gillespie and his Primal Scream pals ready to take you on a voyage. Journey into acid-washed hedonism and jangly psychedelia for the perfect party-starter.

9.15pm

Aaaaand here we go! The big guns are out on the East Stage as The Chemical Brothers get set to lift Victoria Park to another ravey level. Expect banger after banger, drop after drop, and quite an insane visual experience from British dance music’s finest.

SATURDAY MAY 25 – THE STROKES

2pm

Let’s kick off nice and early with The Nude Party. Don’t be alarmed: this isn’t some hippie free-for-all where you’ll be forced to contend with fellow festival-goers’ dangly bits. This ’60s-tinged band of rock boys come with the Arctic Monkeys’ seal of approval.

4pm

Fans of grubbiness are spoilt: head to the North Stage for south London oiks Fat White Family or take our advice and jump on the positive-punk bandwagon of Amyl And The Sniffers on the East Stage. Both will leave you looking like a sweaty mess, but only one will have you plotting an invasion of Oz’s gnarliest punk bars.



4.45pm

Need a break from all that indie? London’s own Bakar will give you some relief on the West Stage with his laidback raps.

7pm

Like your festival sets with a hint of unpredictable unhingedness? Get yourself over to the X Stage for Yak for an unholy psych-punk wig-out.

8.15pm

There’s only one way to get yourself psyched up for The Strokes – making like you’re in an IRL version of ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ and getting your gloom on to Interpol on the North Stage.

9.30pm

Now, this is something you don’t want to miss. It’s been four years since The Strokes set foot on British soil and who knows when they’ll be back again? If the lure of dancing to some of indie’s biggest classics penned by New York’s finest isn’t enough for you then: a) what’s wrong with you? and b) know this – there’s the chance they’ll air some new material, after doing just that at a recent LA show.

SUNDAY MAY 26 – CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

4.45pm

Kick off the day with a fun dilemma: head to either the dreamy sounds of Toro y Moi on the East Stage, or the altogether tougher bops of Princess Nokia, who plays out West.

6.40pm

You’ve got just enough time to don your fanciest kaftan and head North for the big man, Kamasi Washington. Jazz saxophone might sound more suited to an underground dive bar, but trust us – his psychedelic sound will be glorious on a warm summer evening.

7.30pm

But make sure you leave in time to hot-foot it back to the East Stage for Metronomy. Having just collaborated on Robyn’s latest opus, and with a newie from his own band in the works, curly-mopped main man Joe Mount is on big form. Just try to stop yourself having a wiggle to the offbeat electro group’s oddball bangers.

8.05pm

Pop your head into James Blake on the North Stage for an hour to get those emotions well and truly flowing because then…

9.10pm

…it’s time for the main event, aka Christine And The Queens – or just Chris. She can write sexy, sultry bops and sad heartbreakers alike, she can dance like a pro, and she’s the kind of gender-fluid, confident role model that absolutely typifies the modern breed of pop star we should be championing. All hail, Queen Chris!

All Points East festival runs between May 24 and Jun 2. Tickets (apart from Sat May 25) are still available here.